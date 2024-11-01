From Iceland — Medical Doctors Confirm Work Stoppage

Medical Doctors Confirm Work Stoppage

Published November 1, 2024

Landspítalinn

On Thursday, October 31, members of the Icelandic Medical Association agreed to a nationwide strike.
The strike is expected to start on November 18, barring successful negotiations before that time.

93% of voting members supported the strike. 83% of eligible members, of the 1250 total, cast their votes.

Four-day work stoppages begin in select workplaces on midnight, November 18. Each strike lasts for 24 hours and includes state-employed medical doctors.

If the labour negotiations come to a halt, doctors will be joining Icelandic teachers on their current strike. On October 29, teachers in nine schools begun work stoppages during a nationwide strike affecting primary and secondary schools, preschools, and one music school.

