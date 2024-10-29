From Iceland — Nationwide Teachers' Strike Begins, Medical Doctors To Follow

Photo by Frikki

A nationwide teachers’ strike began on October 29, affecting nine schools throughout the country.

The work stoppage ensued following the unsuccessful negotiation between teachers and municipalities.

In conversation with Vísir, Association for Primary School Teachers chairperson Mjöll Matthíasdóttir called for increasing primary school teachers’ base pay up to one million ISK. According to Mjöll, the current base salary for a teaching position is approximately 700.000 ISK.

The following schools are affected by the strike:

FSu secondary school, until December 20

Ísafjörður music school, until December 20

Áslandsskóli primary school, until November 22

Laugalækjarskóli primary chool, until November 22

Lundarskóli primary school, until November 22

Seltjarnarnes’ preschool, indefinite

Reykjanesbær’s Holt preschool, indefinite

Reykjavík’s Drafnarsteinn preschool, indefinite

Sauðárkrókur’s Ársalir preschool, indefinite

Additionally, MR secondary school teachers begin striking on November 11, with primary school teachers in Árbæjarskóli, Garðaskóli, and Heiðarskóli following on November 25.

Medical doctors preparing to strike

In addition to teachers, medical doctors are preparing their rounds of work stoppages. On October 28, the Icelandic Medical Association held a ballot for its members, voting on a potential strike. The ballot closes on Thursday, October 31. In conversation with RÚV, the association’s chairperson Steinunn Þórðardóttir stated that strikes begin on November 18, if agreed upon.

“The actions are temporary, every other week throughout December and not at every workplace simultaneously,” she said. “If negotiations will not be reached in December, daily strikes will continue in January.”

However, labour negotiations are in full swing with the State Conciliaton and Mediation Office. “We hope the strikes won’t be necessary and are in active conversation,” Steinunn said.