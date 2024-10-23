From Iceland — Teachers' Strike Deemed Legitimate

Photo by Wikimedia

A national teachers’ strike was deemed lawful and legitimate by the Icelandic Labour Court (Félagsdómur), as reported by Vísir on October 23.

Earlier in the month, the Teacher’s Union (KÍ) entered negotiations with the Confederation of Icelandic Municipalities (SÍS). One of KÍ’s demands is to bring teachers’ pay on par with the position of a general specialist, according to an agreement dating to 2016.

SÍS had previously declared the strike unlawful on the grounds the union had failed to submit a list of demands, leading to Félagsdómur’s conclusion.

Starting Tuesday, October 29, teachers nationwide are preparing a strike in 11 schools of varying levels. Four preschools, four primary schools, two secondary schools, and one music school will be affected. Most participating teachers will be engaging in rolling strike action, whereas the preschool walkouts are set to be indefinite.

Negotiations start on October 23. If the parties remain divided by October 29, the following schools will be affected by the strike:

FSu secondary school

MR secondary school

Ísafjörður music school

Áslandsskóli primary school

Laugalækjarskóli primary chool

Lundarskóli primary school

Garðaskóli primary school

Seltjarnarnes’ preschool

Reykjanesbær’s Holt preschool

Reykjavík’s Drafnarsteinn preschool

Sauðárkrókur’s Ársalir preschool