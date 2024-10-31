From Iceland — Major Decision Ahead For Residents Of Þorlákshöfn

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Residents of Ölfus can vote for or against zoning changes at the harbor in Þorlákshöfn regarding a planned gravel processing plant and port. The community vote will start on Monday, November 25, reports Vísir.

The referendum was initially postponed last May following concerns raised by the nearby aquaculture company First Water, whose CEO expressed significant opposition to the plant’s proximity to their operations. Consequently, Ölfus’s town council decided to delay the vote for further assessment.

Elliði Vignisson, the mayor, stated that there was no other option but to postpone the vote. He emphasized the necessity of having a conversation with First Water, which plans to undertake a project costing over 100 billion ISK over the next six years. First Water claims that this will be the largest private project in Iceland’s history.

“The municipality’s revenue could reach 700 million ISK per year, and there will be 60 to 80 jobs created that pay around or over a million ISK per month. At the same time, there are environmental impacts; this is a factory that will not go unnoticed by anyone driving by. Therefore, it is very natural for opinions on the matter to be divided,” said Elliði.

Engineering firm Cowi has been commissioned to investigate potential dust, noise, and vibration impacts, with another firm, Efla, reviewing these findings. Meanwhile, Det Norske Veritas has been conducting a safety assessment of the port area, with results expected by November 4.

Residents will be asked to approve or reject the proposed zoning plan, with the options:

Yes : approving the zoning and permitting the plant’s construction.

: approving the zoning and permitting the plant’s construction. No: rejecting the zoning, thereby blocking the plant’s construction.

According to Mayor Elliði Vignisson, the plant could generate ISK 700 million in annual revenue and create 60-80 high-paying jobs. He acknowledged the project’s environmental implications and the likelihood of divided public opinion.

