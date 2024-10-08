From Iceland — Mysterious Sambíó Ad Rates Joker Five Stars

Mysterious Sambíó Ad Rates Joker Five Stars

Published October 8, 2024

Words by
Photo by
The Reykjavík Grapevine

A Sambíó social media advert bluntly states that the recent film Joker: Folie A Deux has received multiple five-star reviews. The advert has left people perplexed given that the majority of film reviewers view it negatively, Vísir reports.

The advert, posted on Sambíóin’s social media, is comprised of a still depicting the lead actors Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, overlaid with six five-star reviews. However, the rating is nowhere cited. According to Vísir, neither Sambíó’s operations manager nor its marketing director knew who produced the advert.

Joker: Folie A Deux is a sequel to the 2019 Joker and continues the story of Arthur Fleck, who slowly transforms into the enduring Batman nemesis. The films include musical scores written by Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, who received a BAFTA, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy prizes for her work in the original film.

