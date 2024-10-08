From Iceland — Garðabær Child Fell Down A Well

Garðabær Child Fell Down A Well

Published October 8, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Vísir

On October 5, a two-year-old child fell into a well during an afternoon stroll with their grandmother. The hole in question is situated outside an apartment building in Garðabær’s Urriðaholt. It was loosely covered with a plastic lid, which flipped over when the boy walked across it.

Vísir/Ívar Fannar

The boy fell approximately two metres into the ground and was not injured. The boy’s grandmother subsequently called the emergency services who promptly rescued the child. Following the accident, emergency responders told the boy’s father that the hole was not secured per regulation.

On October 7, project and operations manager Örn Tryggvi Johnsen of ÞG Verktakar, the contractor company responsible for the construction of wells in the area, told Vísir that employees were dispatched to investigate the faulty installation and remaining wells in the area. According to Örn, the remaining wells are currently being assessed and in the process of being secured, either by covering them with turf or steel lids.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Mysterious Sambíó Ad Rates Joker Five Stars

Mysterious Sambíó Ad Rates Joker Five Stars

by

News
Every Króna Invested In Creative Industries Generates Three

Every Króna Invested In Creative Industries Generates Three

by

News
Police Investigate Tips In Child Murder Case

Police Investigate Tips In Child Murder Case

by

News
Grapevine Events: Space Odyssey Opening Party, Dýrfinna & Geoffrey & More

Grapevine Events: Space Odyssey Opening Party, Dýrfinna & Geoffrey & More

by

News
Former Presidential Candidate Forms New Political Party

Former Presidential Candidate Forms New Political Party

by

News
Iceland Sees Highest Traffic Fatalities Since 2018

Iceland Sees Highest Traffic Fatalities Since 2018

by

Show Me More!