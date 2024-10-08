From Iceland — Garðabær Child Fell Down A Well

Photo by Vísir

On October 5, a two-year-old child fell into a well during an afternoon stroll with their grandmother. The hole in question is situated outside an apartment building in Garðabær’s Urriðaholt. It was loosely covered with a plastic lid, which flipped over when the boy walked across it.

The boy fell approximately two metres into the ground and was not injured. The boy’s grandmother subsequently called the emergency services who promptly rescued the child. Following the accident, emergency responders told the boy’s father that the hole was not secured per regulation.

On October 7, project and operations manager Örn Tryggvi Johnsen of ÞG Verktakar, the contractor company responsible for the construction of wells in the area, told Vísir that employees were dispatched to investigate the faulty installation and remaining wells in the area. According to Örn, the remaining wells are currently being assessed and in the process of being secured, either by covering them with turf or steel lids.