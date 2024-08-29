From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Adds To Its 2024 Lineup

The Iceland Airwaves music festival will take over Reykjavík again November 7 to 9 and the team has announced 17 new additions to the lineup to amp up the excitement.
Canadian artists Bria Rose N’ Thorns, Charlotte Day Wilson, Jasmine Netsena, and Jeremy Parkin are all joining the fun, along with the following Icelandic acts:
Arnór Dan
Celebs
Davidson
Eythór Arnalds
AWESOME
Helmets – 20th Anniversary Concert
midsummer
Kaktus Einarsson
NonyKingz
Space station
Sunna Margrét
Supersport!
Vampire
Check out the full lineup (so far) at icelandairwaves.is.
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!