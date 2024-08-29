From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Adds To Its 2024 Lineup

Photo by Hafsteinn Snær Þorsteinsson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Iceland Airwaves music festival will take over Reykjavík again November 7 to 9 and the team has announced 17 new additions to the lineup to amp up the excitement.

Canadian artists Bria Rose N’ Thorns, Charlotte Day Wilson, Jasmine Netsena, and Jeremy Parkin are all joining the fun, along with the following Icelandic acts:

Arnór Dan

Celebs

Davidson

Eythór Arnalds

AWESOME

Helmets – 20th Anniversary Concert

midsummer

Kaktus Einarsson

NonyKingz

Space station

Sunna Margrét

Supersport!

Vampire

Check out the full lineup (so far) at icelandairwaves.is.