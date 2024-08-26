From Iceland — Search Called Off At Collapsed Ice Cave

Search Called Off At Collapsed Ice Cave

Published August 26, 2024

Guðmundur Bergkvist/RÚV

The search for two missing tourists believed to have been trapped under the ice of a collapsed glacial cave on has been called off. It is now believed there was nobody trapped at all. It was initially thought that 25 people were touring the ice cave at the time of its collapse, but the new count is just 23.

The confusion stems from poor record keeping from the company leading the tour, which has yet to be named publicly. Given the information that was available, police determined the correct thing to do was to search. Approximately 200 volunteers participated in the search, working in one-hour shifts and breaking down tens of square metres of glacial ice by hand due to restraints in getting equipment up onto the glacier.

One person, a man from the United States, was pronounced dead on the scene on Sunday. His fiance was also injured, but is in stable condition at Fossvogur hospital in Reykjavík.

