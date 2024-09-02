From Iceland — 17-Year-Old Dies After Knife Attack On Culture Night

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A 17-year-old has died following a knife attack that occurred during Reykjavík’s annual Menningarnótt (Culture Night) festivities. The incident took place late on August 24 near Skúlagata, where many events and activities were happening. The victim, Bryndís Klara Birgisdóttir, died on the night of August 30, RÚV reports.

The girl was one of three people attacked near Skúlagata during Culture Night. She was transported to Landspítali Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she succumbed to her wounds.

Honouring the memory of Bryndís

Many students and staff members at the Commercial College of Iceland wore pink today in memory of Bryndís Klara Birgisdóttir, who was a student at the school. Kári Einarsson, president of the student council, explained that the idea came about during a memorial service for Bryndís Klara held yesterday. Her friends attended the service dressed in pink, her favourite colour.

In response, the student council sent an email to all teachers and students, encouraging them to wear pink today as a sign of solidarity. “The atmosphere is heavy, but it’s also very moving,” said Kári. “Everyone is showing a great deal of understanding and support for one another.”

He emphasised the importance of Bryndís Klara’s death leading to increased unity against knife violence, continuing: “These messages and her memory need to be kept alive. We must convey that this is not acceptable in our society. Now we need to work together, increase education, raise police visibility, and make the best of this tragic situation.”

Influencers respond

Social media influencers have been speaking out in recent days about the rise in carrying knives among Iceland’s youths, and the harm it causes. They have condemned those who carry knives in public as cowards with no excuse. A TikTok video by musician Aron Kristinn Jónasson, in which he discusses the stabbing, has reached around 120,000 views.

A video by the entertainer Villi Neto repeats a similar sentiment. “If you’re a young guy thinking, ‘Hmm, should I take my knife with me?’ Dude, just don’t do it,” he says. “No one is going to stab anyone, you’re not going to stab anyone. If you’re carrying a knife, you should be ashamed. You’re a coward. This is just awful. It’s disgusting. Don’t carry a knife.” Over the weekend, more stabbing incidents occurred in the capital area: two people were stabbed at a shelter in Grandi, and this morning the police reported that a knife was used at the Í túninu heima festival in Mosfellsbær. Read more news from Iceland here.