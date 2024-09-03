From Iceland — Children Taken To Hospital After Ingesting Cannabinoids

Children Taken To Hospital After Ingesting Cannabinoids

Published September 3, 2024

Two children were taken to the Barnaspítali Hringsins children’s hospital in Reykjavík on Monday, September 2, having ingested THC-dosed candy.

The Metropolitan Police reported the incident. According to the police statement, the children had eaten gummy bears containing the psychoactive ingredient, and were promptly taken to the hospital’s pediatric ward. Their current wellbeing is unclear.

No information concerning the amount of THC ingested was reported, nor the children’s age were reported.

