From Iceland — Culture Night Craziness: How To Spend Your Menningarnótt

Photo by Menningarnótt

Have you been yearning for a day of free waffles, street parties, mylar balloons, candy floss and frightened dogs in crowds all over town? You’re in luck pal, because Saturday August 24th is once again time for Menningarnótt (“Culture Night”), Reykjavík’s de facto birthday party and city-wide fun times explosion!

Officially founded on August 18, 1786, the city is now a sprightly 238 years of age, and each Saturday on or around that date is when the celebrations take place. The downtown core erupts with live music, dance parties, outdoor flea markets and so much more, ending with a fireworks display that marks the return of dark nights.

While there are far too many events to mention here — check CultureNight.is for the exhaustive programme — here are a few happenings that have really piqued our interest.

R6013 Block Party

Even before it became the underground scene’s favourite DIY basement venue, R6013 had been hosting Culture Night block parties for years. This year will feature bands I Adapt, Kælan Mikla, Deathmetal Supersquad, Sigrún and more. Plus there will be a street market and tasty vegan food! The place to be for true punks and their families. RX

KEXCultureNight

If you’ve just finished reading our cover feature, you are most likely as gutted as we are that Kex Hostel will no longer be a live venue. Since this may be their final Culture Night shindig, a stop by here would be in proper order. Bands on the lineup include BSÍ, Celebs, KUSK + Óviti, Kvikindi and more. RX

VITAFEST

We have a new one on the Culture Night calendar in VITAFEST, thrown by Tungan elder statesman Vitabar! For their maiden festival, bands Supersport!, Ex-Girls, Spacestation and Geisha Cartel will rock the street while the corner bar serves up its iconic burgers and raffles off some sweet prizes. RX

Menningarmess

Hafnarhúsið will be transformed into a “mess and a playground” on Menningarnótt, with the buzzing upstairs creative co-working space hafnar.haus spilling into the gallery’s main hall. There’ll be an art market, exhibitions, “creative challenges”, and a series of performances throughout the day, from 12:00-23:00. JR

Waffle & Coffee Walk

Of course we would be remiss to ignore the most classic of all Culture Night standards: the waffle and kaffi crawl! Back after a long break due to that virus that swept the world, homes throughout Þingholtin will sling free treats between 14:00 and 16:00. Fill up on waffles while you party your way through the city! RX

See the full programme here.