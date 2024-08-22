From Iceland — Volcanic Eruption Has Begun On Reykjanes Peninsula

Photo by Icelandic Meteorological Office

A new eruption began along the Sundhnúksgígar crater row at 21:26 Thursday. The length of the fissure is currently unknown, but the Icelandic Meteorological Office reports that it is still extending to the north and south. Seismic activity is currently strongest toward the southern end of the fissure, indicating increased magma flow in that area — furthest from Grindavík.

The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management activated its response centre one hour prior to the eruption in response to increased seismic activity indicating movement of magma beneath the surface. This set off the evacuation of Grindavík, where people had returned to 22 households, and the Blue Lagoon, where roughly 1,300 guests and staff members were on site.

Suðurnes Chief Of Police Úlfar Lúðvíksson told the national broadcaster that lava is flowing entirely within an area where fortifications have already been erected and there is currently no threat to Grindavík or the infrastructure at the Svartsengi power plant.

This is the fifth eruption to take place so far this year and the sixth in the same area — one eruption along the Sundhnúksgígar crater row in December 2023.

Volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson told the national broadcaster that all signs indicate this eruption will be similar to the previous eruption, which began on May 29 and lasted until June 24.

Authorities are asking the public to stay far away from the area, as it is extremely dangerous. Tune in to the live streams online instead.

We’ll keep this post updated as the situation changes.

Follow the Grapevine’s ongoing volcano coverage.