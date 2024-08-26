From Iceland — Search Resumes For Tourists In Collapsed Ice Cave

Search Resumes For Tourists In Collapsed Ice Cave

Published August 26, 2024

Search and rescue crews have resumed their search for two tourists still missing after an ice cave in Breiðamerkurjökull collapsed Sunday afternoon.

A group of 25 tourists were visiting the cave at the time. Police have since confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was transported via helicopter to Landspítali, and two are still missing. Others in the group were set up in a shelter in Hofgarð in Öræfi.

Search and rescue crews were actively searching for the two missing individuals until nightfall and resumed their search around 07:00 this morning. Though the weather was fair, the location of the cave up on the glacier has made the search difficult. The inability to bring equipment up onto the glacier means the search is being done mostly by hand.

