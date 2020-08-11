Konráð Hrafnkelsson Found Safe And Sound

Published August 11, 2020

Nico Borbely
Konráð Hrafnkelsson, the Icelandic man who, as reported, had gone missing in Brussels on July 30th, has been found safe and sound, RÚV reports. His mother Hlín Ástþórsdóttir announced this in a Facebook status on Sunday morning.

Konráð is 27 years old and lives in Brussels. The search for him began on August 1. His mother said in a news interview that he is now in his family’s arms.

“We want to thank you all for your warm thoughts, kind messages, prayers, and all the support we received throughout the search. We will never be able to thank you enough for this support. We are thankful that he is home safe,” Hlín said in her post.

