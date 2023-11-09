From Iceland — Video Premiere!! Watch "Duckface" By Superserious Now

Photo by Provided by Superserious

Ramping up to their eventual album release, pop-rock band Superserious release their latest music video. Following the release of their single “Duckface” on October 27, the band are now dropping a music video for the track.

And we are premiering it right here on Grapevine.is!

Hailing from Garðabær, local outfit Superserious have garnered success for their polished, guitar-focused sound.

“We went back to basics with this video,” says singer and frontman Daníel Jón Jónsson about the release. The animated video is completely hand-drawn, courtesy of artist Björn Heimir Önundarson. “We found it best to use the old methods,” Daníel explains. “Despite the technology being incredible, you just can’t fake that human touch.”

The video is directed by Superserious guitarist Haukur Jóhannesson and ties into the track’s overall theme. Written by Ingeborg Andersen, the lyrics reflect the tumultuous relationship people have with animals.

A former vegan, Ingeborg and Daníel pondered the feeling of watching watching Donald Duck cartoons as a kid and then seeing duck being served for dinner in the evening.

“It seems like we only love the animals if they have human faces. The lyrics are not pro-vegan or anti-vegan. Just thought about the matter,” the band explains.

“Duckface” is the first single off Superserious forthcoming album, seriously?, which is slated for an April 26, 2024, release.