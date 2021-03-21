From Iceland — Photos: The Geldingadalsgos Eruption, Shot By Art Bicnick

As soon as the Reykjanes peninsula started spitting out the lava it had been promising for weeks, The Grapevine’s intrepid Newscast Team sprang into action. Editor-in-Chief Valur Grettisson and photographer Art Bicnick got themselves as close as possible to the Geldingadalsgos volcano—which on the night of the eruption meant a nearby road—to make a video bringing you everything they knew at that point. But even if they weren’t able to get to the hot spot itself that night, Art managed to capture its eerie glow reflected in the low cloud over Grindavík.

Second Attempt

When daylight arrived yesterday Valur and Art set out again, leaving trusty newshound Pollý behind on this occasion. After a very long hike in the pouring rain, they were able to reach the eruption site to bring you this remarkable video.

In addition, Art was able to capture the awesome power and spectacle of the natural pyrotechnics through his lens.

Iceland is breathing fire

Magnificent lava

Just hangin’ out

Eruptive creep

Might as well warm your hands

Don’t look around, Valur

