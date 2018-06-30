Life In Pictures: Fifty Shades Of Blue

Visual artist Sara Riel will be unveiling her new mural for the Ministry of Fisheries and Agriculture June 29th at 16:00. Sara describes her style as “automatic drawing,” which means that she didn’t plan her painting process logically and the outcome is rather abstract. However, a lot of piscine and other oceanic elements are recognisable in the different shades of the blue acrylic. Sara considered the painting’s surroundings while working on the mural, which is entitled “Til sjávar” or “Into The Ocean,” and bore in mind using “the same colours as Harpa nearby, which also reflects the ocean’s colours.”