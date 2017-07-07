Don’t Ask Nanna: About Ravens

Hey Nanna

I loved your article on April 14 sharing with your loyal readers the story of the raven cam under the roof of home store BYKO in Selfoss.

I have followed and have been enthralled with their development since their birth. Unfortunately the cam seems to have gone offline a few weeks ago and my life, without my daily fix of watching their development, has taken a turn for the worse.

Seriously, I have lost all my appetite, and have begun to shrivel up and those concerned are worried I might lose the will to live entirely.

Dearest dearest Nanna, is there any news, any other URL to the webcam? Any way that I might once again share in the lives of Mr. and Mrs. Raven and their beautiful chicks?

Please Nanna, please help me find them again!

Bird Lover

Dear Bird Lover,

I’ve spoken with the staff at BYKO Selfoss and have been informed that the ravens were called away on urgent business. Something about flying over the world and collecting secret information to whisper into the ears of a one eyed man called Wednesday.

I don’t know who those losers at BYKO were trying to fool though, we all know the ravens were recruited by Russia to compromise global cyber security.

Nanna

Hi Nanna

I love to watch Icelandic movies. The list of what I watched includes “Angels of the Universe”, “Nói Albinói”, and the recent “Hjartasteinn”, “Sparrows” and “Hross í Oss”. They’re beautiful, but why are all of them terribly sad?

Isn’t Iceland a happy and heavenly Island as everyone describes?

Fellini

Hi Fellini,

What do you mean? All those movies were comedies! I guess you just didn’t “get” the jokes. Us Icelanders have a very sophisticated sense of humour, you wouldn’t like it.

Nanna

Hey Nanna,

I’ve been reading the news lately and there’s some pretty dire stuff being reported in the Grapevine, from people slaughtering lambs, defiling ancient moss, stealing crystals and shitting literally anywhere they feel like.

I get that it’s been difficult for a country with a really small population to deal with this major increase in visitors but where’s the understanding from your publication that most tourists visit, respect your beautiful country and leave it in the shape they found it in.

With respect,

J.

Hey J,

#NotAllTourists

With respect,

Nanna