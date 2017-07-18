Mag
Opinion
VIDEO: Understand Icelandic In 3 Words

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by

Published July 18, 2017

If you find it too tedious and time consuming to actually learn Icelandic, consider watching this video where we teach you how to pick out three key phrases from conversations with Icelandic people.

Listen out for The Weather, Tourism and the Rental Market so that you come off informed and interested when speaking with the local population.

Combine this knowledge with the lessons taught in our previous How To videos for maximum impact!
 
Here’s How to Speak Icelandic Using 3 Words
 

 
Too lazy to learn even 3 words? Learn How to Speak With a Fake Icelandic Accent!
 

