From Iceland — The Haul: A Bag Full Of Smelly Things

Published September 18, 2024

From the fine aromas of Fischer, to earthy scents of up-and-coming perfumier Ilmur og Sjor, to the pungent reek of a freshly opened bag of hardfiskur, this week’s shopping bag is particularly whiffy. Here are a few very Icelandic products that are worth giving a sniff, many of which you can buy in the Grapevine’s online store. Not only will you get some aromatic goods direct to your door, but you’ll get the satisfaction of supporting the publication you’re reading right now — so thanks!

1. Angan Icelandic Boss Bath Scrub
6.990 ISK, various stockists

2. Ilmur & Sjór Discovery Set
8.900 ISK, Madison Ilmhús, Aðalstræti 9, or online at ilmursjor.is

3. Reykjavík Candle Co. by Krummi
4.900 ISK, at Rammagerðin, Skólavörðustígur 12

4. Fischer No. 8 Candle
12.900 ISK, available from Fischer on Fischersund

5. Sóley Græðir Essentials Kit
5.100 ISK, available at Lyfja and in supermarkets

6. Hvammsvík Aromatherapy Spray
11.900 ISK, available from Hvammsvík Hot Springs or Grófinni 1 in Reykjavík

7. URÐ Fjall Soap — Stormur
2.250 ISK, available at Rammagerðin and various stockists: urd.is/vendors

8. Saltverk Birch Smoked Salt
729 ISK, available in Krónan and many other stores

9. Hardfiskur
1.599 ISK, from grocery stores, convenience stores, and everywhere

