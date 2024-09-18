From Iceland — Word Of The Issue: Gervitungl's Moony Syllables

Hæhæ! If, like me, you have embarked on the journey of trying to learn Icelandic, you might have already noticed that the language is a fan of the compound word. Sometimes, that can lead to some really intimidating words — like “Vaðlaheiðarvegavinnuverkfærageymsluskúrslyklakippuhringurinn,” which is the longest Icelandic word and will come in handy if you’re ever in need of “the key ring to the tool work shed in the road works of Mount Vaðlaheiði.”

But looks can be deceiving! If you break down these compound words, they often end up being not as scary as they first seemed. I’d like to take this truth about the language, introduce you to a new word and explain how that compound word got made. It’s two (or more) words for the price of one!

To start today’s compound word, let’s talk about the moon. In Icelandic, there are two words most commonly used: tungl or máni. Tungl is more standard; if you’re talking about that rock in the sky in science class, you’re probably going to say tungl. Máni is more conceptual and often used poetically, as it comes from the Old Norse. Which also gives you the Icelandic word for Monday, Mánudagur — Moon Day, following Súnnudagur, Sunday.

Today’s word of the issue is gervitungl. If you’re keeping up, you know that this word is something + moon. To charm you with the Icelandic language, gervitungl means satellite. Gervi, as a prefix, means artificial. Artificial + moon = satellite! In essence, sure, a satellite is an artificial object orbiting our earth, just like the moon does, but damn! Fake moon. How great is that?

Now, go forth and talk to astronauts and scientists with confidence. Shoot for the tungl!

