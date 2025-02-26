From Iceland — Word Of The Issue: Duglegur

Word Of The Issue: Duglegur

Published February 26, 2025

The certain type of grit that keeps an Icelander on their two feet, walking (trudging) forward against unrelenting wind has always impressed me, and intrigued me. Undoubtedly, growing up in this climate, as opposed to one of calm and mild weather, has an effect on a person. One place I see this showing up is the importance, and versatility, of the Icelandic word dugleg/ur/t 

Duglegur is one of those words that often crops up on “untranslateable Icelandic words” lists. The word is an adjective (hence the masculine/feminine/neuter endings), which the English-Icelandic dictionary sponsored by Árnastofnun defines as “diligent, hard-working” and “proper, thorough.”  

From my experience hearing the word, a kid can be duglegt by finishing their vegetables, by carrying their own backpack into the house, by being intentionally good and kind. Adults can be duglegur at work, but also just generally duglegur if they’re the type of guy to wake up early, go to the pool, and make lunch for the kids.  

Duglegur comes from “dugur” which is a noun for energy or drive, which comes from “duga” meaning to suffice, or be useful. This grit I’m talking about, one I admire and try to channel into myself, I see permeated into the culture. Kids dream of being certified to volunteer for Search & Rescue, many (especially creatives) often have to work second jobs to make ends meet, people tread onwards with hail in their eyes and wind against their chest. Whether it be a survival trait that has been passed through generations, or a skill that has been nurtured and valued, Icelanders are duglegir, and I hope to continue fostering that trait in myself.  

Learn more Icelandic words hér.

