From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Happy Beer Day

Three words: Happy Beer Day! Go get yourself a pint and celebrate having the choice to drink it. It wasn’t accessible in this country 35 years ago. For those who don’t celebrate, this weekend brings concerts, exhibitions and so much more.



Beer Day Happy Hour

Friday March 1 — 17:00 — 12 Tónar

On the occasion of Beer Day, 12 Tónar is hosting a Happy Hour until 8:00 PM. With DJ Mr. Soundvault #31 setting the mood from 5:00 PM, it’s a great way to kick off your Beer Day after a long work week. For non-drinkers, there are at least two non-alcoholic beers on offer, so it’s a win-win for everyone. Skál! IZ

Hafnar.Concert Series: Magnús Jóhann

Sunday March 3 — 20:00 — Mengi — 2500 ISK

The Hafnar.Concert Series is gradually becoming our winter staple. While the seasons may have changed, at least according to the calendar, we’re sticking to the tradition, at least for this weekend. This time, Mengi is hosting a solo concert by Magnús Jóhann, featuring a selection of works from various albums and improvisations on piano and synthesiser. IZ

Why Is Iceland So Poor

Running until March 3 — The Living Art Musem

Why does everything cost so ding-dang-doodly much? This is a question I ask myself nearly every day. I get crooked looks in the grocery store when I realise I’ve been muttering it out loud at the tomatoes. But seriously, what the fuck? Saemundur Thor Helgason was on the same track when he started hounding Christmas shoppers at Kringlan for their thoughts on poverty, and the responses he got became the basis of this video installation work. Spanning across multiple screens in the gallery, there should be answers from the profound to the cockamany. RX

Lost Track Saturday March 2 — 16:00 — Free — Gallery Port Artists Baldur Helgason, Claire Paugam, and Loji Höskuldsson are presenting new works created specifically for this joint exhibition. Important note: Gallery Port has relocated to a new address at Hallgerðargata 19-23. While we will miss them at their Laugavegur location, we can’t wait to see the new space. RX/IZ

Ragnar Kjartansson — Mother and Child, Gin and Tonic

Until April 20, 2024 — i8 Gallery — Free

Reykjavík’s enfant terrible, Ragnar Kjartansson is exhibiting a series of new paintings at i8 Gallery. Known for his medium-spanning works, Ragnar has created a series of still life paintings that explore the spectacle of life by alluding to the action of the person just outside the frame. As Ragnar’s 2009 Venice Biennale collaborator Páll Haukur Björnsson writes of the paintings: “Objects that in themselves have obscure meanings are perfectly significant within the ideological fantasy that is the artist.” CF