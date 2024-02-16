From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Víkingur Ólafsson, Upp og Kommandi II & More

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

After a freezing few weeks in the capital, we finally got some sunshine. You can hear occasional birds chirping outside, the snow is melting and — as cringe as it sounds — so are the hearts of the locals. Reykjavík is finally waking up from its winter slumber, and so is its event scene. This weekend brings concerts, exhibitions and so much more.



Hafnar.concert series: Jelena Ćirić & Andervel

Friday February 16 — 20:30 — Mengi — 2500 ISK

The series of concerts by Hafnar.haus at Mengi continues. This time, series curator Andervel will perform alongside singer-songwriter Jelena Ćirić. North American transplants, now locals in Reykjavík, will bring a slow, intimate atmosphere to one of the best live music venues in town. The hauntingly beautiful melodies and serenity of the artists make for a sorted Friday night plan in our opinion. IZ

Víkin­gur Ólafs­son plays the Gold­berg Vari­ations

Friday February 16-Sunday February 18 — 20:00 — Harpa — 6990-12990 ISK

A true feast awaits classical music lovers at Harpa. Pianist Víkingur Ólafsson is back in his hometown for a series of concerts amid his world tour, performing Bach’s Goldberg Variations. “Víkingur Ólafsson takes Bach playing to a whole new, incredible level,” BBC Music Magazine once wrote. While tickets are nearly sold out, if you forgot to get your plus one a Valentine’s gift or are simply seeking a way to treat yourself after an exhausting week, this is a show you won’t regret. IZ

Upp og Kommandi II

Saturday February 17 — 18:00 — Lemmy — Free, all ages

Back in December, Lemmy put out an open call for bands to come play. The downtown rock bar, that is, not the late great rock god. Flooded with overwhelming response, they got hit up by bands of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels who are ready to come up and take over. Now on their second edition, the Upp og Kommandi (“up and coming”) monthly concert series will present Reykjavík’s hottest new bands. This edition will feature the diverse talents of Cloud Cinema, Líkami, Subdural, and Thorison. The series is ongoing at least through June, but who knows, maybe longer! RX

Why Is Iceland So Poor

Running until March 3 — The Living Art Musem

Why does everything cost so ding-dang-doodly much? This is a question I ask myself nearly every day. I get crooked looks in the grocery store when I realise I’ve been muttering it out loud at the tomatoes. But seriously, what the fuck? Saemundur Thor Helgason was on the same track when he started hounding Christmas shoppers at Kringlan for their thoughts on poverty, and the responses he got became the basis of this video installation work. Spanning across multiple screens in the gallery, there should be answers from the profound to the cockamany. RX

Ingibjörg Turchi Plays STROPHA Wednesday February 21 — 20:00 — Múlinn Jazzclub (Harpa, Björtuloft) — 3.900 ISK When supremely talented bassist Ingibjörg Turchi released her sophomore album STROPHA last September, we were immediately hooked. Blending an intricate and lush mix of experimental, jazz and rock influences, the impresario and her band created a dizzying swirl of an album. In this rare occasion, Ingibjörg and her rag-tag bunch will rip out the entire album, bringing the tracks to the life they are best experienced in. If you’re anything like us (and we assume you are), you will leave there saying one word: Wow. RX