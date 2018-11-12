Mag
Articles
Food of Iceland: Prince Póló

Food of Iceland: Prince Póló

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photos by
innes.is

Published November 12, 2018

The rule in Iceland before 1990 was basically this: If it’s good, it’s probably banned. For example, beer was banned until 1989. It didn’t change the fact that Icelanders were free to get shitfaced on undrinkable hard liquor. But the government thought that beer would really screw up the nation and we would end up as useless drunks should it ever be legalised. The government had even a more sinister take on candy.

There were strict rules about importing sweets to Iceland until the 80s. The result was that baby boomers thought that oranges and apples were candy, not disgusting fruits.

But the candy pioneers had a trick up their sleeve — the “biscuit” Prince Polo.

Known colloquially as “Prins Póló,” this fairly basic chocolate bar hails from the beautiful nation of in Poland, and first hit the shelves there in 1955. That same year, Iceland made a trade deal with Poland, wherein they got our fish, and well, we got whatever we hadn’t already banned from being imported to the country. This was obviously a complicated task. Although Icelanders would have appreciated the tasty Polish beer Żywiec, we needed to find something Icelanders were interested in buying.

The wholesaler, Ásbjörn Ólafsson, found out that Prince Polo was not only a chocolate, but also a biscuit — a clever move that allowed him to circumvent the rules of the fun police in government. His scheme worked. The “biscuit” was a smash hit and still is. In the year 2014 the average person ate half a kilo of these sweet rebellious suckers.

Latest

Mag
Articles
The Money Faucet: Overspending In Reykjavík City Council

The Money Faucet: Overspending In Reykjavík City Council

by

In a capitalist society, budget deficits are a common part of government expenditure. Projects slated for next year go beyond

Mag
Articles
Women’s Day Off Sparks Controversy

Women’s Day Off Sparks Controversy

by

On 24 October, thousands of women walked out of their jobs to protest sexual harassment, the persistent income gap, and

Mag
Articles
What Have We Won?: World’s Greatest Record Store

What Have We Won?: World’s Greatest Record Store

by

If you trust viral listicles and industry insider books—and who wouldn’t—then trust and believe local record shop 12 Tónar is

Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: The Olafsdottir

Word Of The Issue: The Olafsdottir

by

What were you doing at age 16? If we were to hazard a guess, you probably weren’t presenting your own

Mag
Articles
Ask A Scientist: Why Are There No Telescope Arrays In Iceland?

Ask A Scientist: Why Are There No Telescope Arrays In Iceland?

by

Being as far north as we are, and given the vast swaths of the Highlands completely untouched by urban light

Mag
Articles
Five Things You Could Buy Instead Of Buying WOW Air

Five Things You Could Buy Instead Of Buying WOW Air

by

With the recent news that Icelandair Group will buyout WOW Air, effectively creating an airline supergroup with a combined 80%

Show Me More!