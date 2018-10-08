Mag
Articles
Ask A Linguist: Why Does No Icelandic Word Start With “Ð”?

Ask A Linguist: Why Does No Icelandic Word Start With “Ð”?

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 8, 2018

One of the first things that stands out about the Icelandic alphabet is the humble “ð”, or “eth”As cool as this letter is, there is no Icelandic word that begins with this letter. Why is that? We asked our favourite linguist, Eiríkur Rögnvaldsson, to shed light on this mystery:

“The letter ð usually stands for a voiced alveolar or dental fricative – a similar sound to th in English this. The symbol for this sound in the International Phonetic Alphabet is actually [ð]. The reason why Icelandic words do not begin with [ð] can be traced back to Proto-Indo-European 4000-6000 years ago. Proto-Indo-European didn’t have [ð]. The Proto-Indo-European sound system has developed in different directions in different Indo-European language families, such as the Germanic languages, the Romance languages, etc. This development was not haphazard but obeyed in most cases strict phonological rules – sound laws. None of the sound changes that have occurred on the long road from Proto-Indo-European to Modern Icelandic have resulted in words with [ð] in initial position.

“Actually, Proto-Indo-European didn’t have any voiced fricatives at all, and [ð] is not the only voiced fricative that never occurs word-initially in Icelandic. The same goes for the voiced velar fricative [ɣ]. However, we don’t notice this because unlike [ð], [ɣ] doesn’t have a special letter to denote it. Its representative in writing is the letter g which also serves a number of other purposes. Between vowels, and before voiced fricatives and r, g stands for a voiced velar fricative, in words like saga, sagði, and sigra. In initial position, however, g never stands for a fricative but for a voiceless velar stop [k], in words like gata, or a voiceless palatal stop [c], in words like gera. The two other voiced fricatives in Icelandic, v [v] and j [j], on the other hand, occur word initially, in words like vera and jörð. Their origin is different from the origin of [ð] and [ɣ] which developed from stops; instead, [v] and [j] developed out of Proto-Indo-European semivowels.”

So, as with so many other things in life, the blame for this lies squarely on the shoulders of the Proto-Indo-Europeans. That’s one mystery solved!

Latest

Mag
Articles
What Have We Won?—Number One For Chlamydia

What Have We Won?—Number One For Chlamydia

by

The clam. The myds. The Reykjavík Handshake. All of these are terms you can use to describe chlamydia, one of

Mag
Articles
CCP Games Bought Out, Shifts Focus to Mobile and Hollywood

CCP Games Bought Out, Shifts Focus to Mobile and Hollywood

by

Pearl Abyss, the company behind the massively multiplayer online role-playing game ‘Black Desert Online,’ has bought the Icelandic gaming company

Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: Utangátta

Word Of The Issue: Utangátta

by

‘Utangátta’ has suddenly become a mystical word in Hollywood, thanks to Cary Fukunaga’s hit Netflix series ‘Maniac.’ In episode nine,

Mag
Articles
How To Survive An Icelandic Winter

How To Survive An Icelandic Winter

by

Icelandic winters can be hard and long. It’s good to prepare, because winter is coming and with it lethargy, melancholy

Mag
Articles
What Are Icelanders Talking About?

What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

The latest flare-ups from social media History was made last week when all five suspects in the notorious Guðmundur and

Mag
Articles
Sounding The Alarm: How Iceland Responds To Natural Disasters

Sounding The Alarm: How Iceland Responds To Natural Disasters

by

It is common knowledge to people with even the most cursory knowledge of Iceland that we live on a very

Show Me More!