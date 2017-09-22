Mag
Articles
Icelandic Facebook Groups: Spottaði Kött

Icelandic Facebook Groups: Spottaði Kött

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Paul Fontaine

Published September 22, 2017

There are some Facebook groups that transcend all languages, and Spottaði Kött is one of them. The name means “spotted a cat” (“spottaði” is not actually an Icelandic word, but a humourous Icelandification of the English word), and the concept is dead simple. If you see a cat, you take a photo of it and post it to the group, typically with some brief description of where the cat was spotted. That’s really it.

As such, the group is wildly popular, and it’s one of the few Icelandic Facebook groups that foreigners with little to no understanding of Icelandic can participate in. The group is especially fitting for Reykjavík, a city that even renowned cat lover Haruki Murakami noted was rife with cats.

The really fun part of this group is when particular cats end up becoming mini-celebrities due to frequently being posted. Some of these include the Himalayan who lives on Skólavörðustígur (who once actually got on the news for stealing harðfiskur from a local shop), the enormous Maine Coon who lives in Vesturbær, and the long haired tabby who lives on Grettisgata and bears an uncanny resemblance to a lion. This is an interesting bit of anthropomorphic projection: cats likely don’t have celebrities within their midsts, but we will certainly make celebrities out of a select few.

If you love cats, and want to see some cats in Iceland going about their daily lives in their natural environment, this is the ideal group for you.

Latest

Mag
Articles
Icelandic Conspiracy Theories: The Definitive List

Icelandic Conspiracy Theories: The Definitive List

by

Writer Alan Moore once said that “the greatest conspiracy is that there is no conspiracy”—that is, that the world is

Mag
Articles
The Shortest Icelandic Government Ever

The Shortest Icelandic Government Ever

by

Shortly before midnight, on Thursday September 14, Iceland’s ruling coalition of the Independence Party, the Reform Party and Bright Future

Mag
Articles
Dawn Of The Populists

Dawn Of The Populists

by

Municipal elections are coming up next spring, but parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, coming up on October 28. The usual

Mag
Articles
Ask A Scientist: Why Are Salmon And Trout Pink?

Ask A Scientist: Why Are Salmon And Trout Pink?

by

Pay a visit to your local grocery store, and the seafood section is a virtual sea of white, with two

Mag
Articles
News In Brief: Late September Edition

News In Brief: Late September Edition

by

Well, the past couple of weeks have been pretty slow. Nothing much happened, really. Unless you count the collapse of

Mag
Articles
It’s Bad, But It’s Not That Bad: Correcting Snowden

It’s Bad, But It’s Not That Bad: Correcting Snowden

by

Make no mistake, the events leading up to the collapse of the Icelandic government are truly horrific. They reveal a

Show Me More!