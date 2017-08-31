Mag
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Plokkfiskur

Published August 31, 2017

Welcome to Grapevine’s advice column, in which people for some reason persist in asking Nanna to solve their problems. Don’t ask Nanna. Never ask Nanna.

Hi Nanna,
Could you tell me the best spot in Reykjavík to see some Northern Lights in the summer?
Love the column, thank you! Please don’t be too snarky, hahaha.
Aurora.

Hey Aurora!
Don’t worry, I got you girl!
For the best Northern Lights in Iceland in the summer, it’s best to get out to some of the more isolated spots away from the city to avoid light pollution.
Try checking out Grótta lighthouse, which is a majestic and secluded spot right on the sea, perfect for viewing the midsummer aurora. If that doesn’t work, try checking out Reynisvatn, a small lake near Grafarholt, which is also far from town, free of people and chock-full of aurora on display.
Enjoy!
Nanna

Hæ sæta Nanna,
Could you please give me a recipe for plokkfiskur?
Well, I can find it from the internet but I would like your recipe.
Sincerely,
Smokkfiskur

Dear Smokkfiskur,
I’m a vegetarian.
Nanna

