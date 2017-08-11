New In Town: Jamie’s Italian

Published August 11, 2017
Hotel Borg’s lavish art deco architecture, filled with Italian paintings and colorful couches, is the perfect place to unwind with one of UK pop-chef Jamie Oliver’s fine Italian wines or fiery cocktails. The restaurant’s mouth-watering menu is made from top seasonal Icelandic and Italian ingredients, and features fantastic antipasti and rustic dishes, including fresh pasta made each day, and sourdough pizzas baked in a magnificent oven. A chain restaurant it may be, but Jamie’s Italian is an affordable, flavourful champion of Italian cuisine, and a welcome new presence in downtown Reykjavík.