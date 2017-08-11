Mag
New In Town: Jamie’s Italian

New In Town: Jamie's Italian

Zoë Vala Sands
Art Bicnick

Published August 11, 2017

Hotel Borg’s lavish art deco architecture, filled with Italian paintings and colorful couches, is the perfect place to unwind with one of UK pop-chef Jamie Oliver’s fine Italian wines or fiery cocktails. The restaurant’s mouth-watering menu is made from top seasonal Icelandic and Italian ingredients, and features fantastic antipasti and rustic dishes, including fresh pasta made each day, and sourdough pizzas baked in a magnificent oven. A chain restaurant it may be, but Jamie’s Italian is an affordable, flavourful champion of Italian cuisine, and a welcome new presence in downtown Reykjavík.

