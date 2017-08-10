New In Town: Akkúrat & YPSILON

Articles Mag Island Life – News From The Countryside by Alice Demurtas 10:19 am To address the lack of tourist accommodation in the countryside, a new shiny hotel is being built in the proximity

Articles Mag Show Me The Money: 10,000 ISK by Hannah Jane Cohen 2:59 pm Until the mid-to-late 19th century, most financial transactions in Iceland were conducted in vaðmál (homespun wool). However, since 1922, Iceland

Articles Mag “Restored Honour” To Be Reviewed by Paul Fontaine 2:37 pm In the previous issue of the Grapevine, we discussed the concept of uppreist æru, or “restored honour.” This is a

Articles Mag Time Capsule: The Settlement Exhibition – Reykjavik 871±2 by Johanna Eriksson 2:22 pm The Settlement Exhibition is located beneath Hótel Reykjavík Centrum, and is built out around the archaeological remains of a Viking

Articles Mag Everyone’s Sorry About The Shit In The Harbour by Paul Fontaine 2:12 pm In our previous issue, we reported on how raw sewage came spewing out of Reykjavík’s sewer system and into the