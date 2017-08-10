Mag
New In Town: Akkúrat & YPSILON

Published August 10, 2017

The large house at Aðalstræti 2 is evolving into something of a centre for Icelandic design. The newest additions are Akkúrat—a large clothing and design store on the ground floor—and YPSILON, on the building’s airy upper tier. YPSILON is a co-op store run by emerging local designers USEE, Anti Matter, KOLBRUN, HZERO, IIDEM, Tanja Levý and Neptún, selling original clothing, upcycled ravewear, and a variety of interesting accessories, objects and magazines. So skip those puffin shops, and head to Aðalstræti 2 to pick up something Icelandic, eye-catching and unique.

