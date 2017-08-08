Time Capsule: The Settlement Exhibition – Reykjavik 871±2

The Settlement Exhibition is located beneath Hótel Reykjavík Centrum, and is built out around the archaeological remains of a Viking Age longhouse. Immersive and informative displays tell the stories of Iceland’s first settlers, who, according to the evidence of this exhibit and sites elsewhere, date all the way back to 871 (give or take two years). The well-preserved underground museum plays on several senses, inviting visitors to use their eyes, ears and hands to simulate the full experience. This modern approach creates an interesting contrast to the historical content in focus, and gives a general insight into how Icelanders lived in ancient times.

The ruins was excavated 2001, which we assume must’ve been a wet dream come true for the lucky archeologists involved, and the most interesting part is the remnants of one of the oldest surviving man-made structures in Iceland: a low turf wall, which can be spotted in the very back of the hall.