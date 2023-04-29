From Iceland — Meet an Absolutely Fun Guy — Going Inside The Mind Of A Local Comedy Legend

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Words: Birgir Logi Barkarson

Sverrir Þór Sverrisson — better known as Sveppi — is a comedic actor well known among children in Iceland for his Algjör Sveppi film series. I pitched this interview as a sincere Sveppi fan. He was very nice and fun in person, just like the characters he plays.

What’s your favourite drink?

If I had to name anything else other than sparkling water, I would say ice-cold chocolate milk.

I decided to use the opportunity to introduce Friðrik, the cocktail I made during Krakkaveldi’s Kid Bar. Sveppi is interested and asks for the recipe and I tell him to take every beverage he can find, mix them together and voila! A delicious Friðrik is served.

What piece of advice would you give young actors?

First and foremost, to just be themselves, always.

What was your first role?

My first paid gig was probably the production of Robin Hood at the Reykjavík Domestic Zoo where I played a jester named Hnulli — it was probably a slight typecasting, but it was an interesting start to be playing against live farm animals.

Do you believe in ghosts?

No, not really. Did I disappoint you?

No, I reply. There are no right or wrong answers.

“ He asks me whether I’m afraid of spiders but I think we should stick to the subject here and reply, “No comment.”

When did you stop being a kid?

It’s difficult to say, maybe when I became a parent. It’s very important to nurture your inner child. Then, when you have kids, you get the opportunity to keep being a kid by hanging out with them and doing what they like. Now, for example, I’m just like one of the boys when I’m with my kids, doing something with them that we both like doing.

I think that Sveppi has had the chance to be a child a bit longer, through many of his roles.

What was your most favourite thing to do as a kid?

Mostly just doing sports.

So you weren’t a kid like the one in Algjör Sveppi?

After thinking for a while, he answered that he might have misbehaved a bit.

I started throwing snowballs into buses or something like that.

Maybe we need to call his mother for an honest follow-up to this question? No, I’m just kidding.

If you could go on vacation anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go?

Vietnam.

Why?

I’ve heard good things about Vietnam and the people there.

What’s your opinion on spiders?

I think they’re fine. I’m not scared of them and I know there’s nothing to be afraid of — but that’s easy for me to say as I’m not scared of them.

What’s your opinion on pizza?

I love pizza. When I was a kid, pizza was fairly new in Iceland. At a place called Pizzahúsið at Grensásvegur you could buy one slice that was a quarter of a 16 inch pizza and you would get a baked potato with it.

Nowadays, every kid wants to have sushi and I keep nagging them to have pizza!





