From Iceland — FOOD REVIEW: McDonald’s VS Metro – It’s the fast food faceoff we’ve all been waiting for

FOOD REVIEW: McDonald’s VS Metro – It’s the fast food faceoff we’ve all been waiting for

FOOD REVIEW: McDonald’s VS Metro – It’s the fast food faceoff we’ve all been waiting for

Published April 29, 2023

Words by
Photo by
TBD
Words: Sóley and Borghildur
Sóley has tasted McDonald’s like a thousand, million, trillion, zillion times, both in New York City and once in London. Borghildur first tasted McDonald’s in Portugal. That’s a very nice country. The McDonald’s in Portugal is right by the beach. McDonald’s has better soda, better toys, better french fries and better everything! We think McDonald’s offers very good food, very good toys, funny dolls and that sort of thing. It’s just better food than Metro, although Sóley wants to mention that she has always gotten good food at Metro.
The toys you get at Metro are quick to break and get lost easily. One time, Borghildur got a toy at KFC, which was a squishy dog, and it got destroyed the very next day! A friend of Sóley’s got a springy toy once at Metro and was super happy with it, but when she woke the next day, it was lost. Borghildur’s sister also got a spring at Metro, but lost it before the family got home!

Photo by Art Bicnick

That one time when Sóley went to McDonald’s in London – you’re not gonna believe this – there were NO CHAIRS. It was extremely uncomfortable for people’s feet. Some people were lying on the tables because they had stood for so long. That’s at least one point for Metro.
There’s actually a playground at Metro in Iceland, so that’s OK. Children are taken care of in these fast food restaurants; it’s a fun experience for them. There’s even more McDonald’s places in the world, but there’s no Metro anywhere else other than in Iceland.
We don’t understand why McDonald’s closed in Iceland. We would be happy with having both Metro and McDonald’s. That would be a good compromise!
Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Magazine
Articles
Meet an Absolutely Fun Guy — Going Inside The Mind Of A Local Comedy Legend

Meet an Absolutely Fun Guy — Going Inside The Mind Of A Local Comedy Legend

by

Magazine
Articles
More Music: When Old Meets New — Reviewing and reflecting on Músíktilraunir 2023

More Music: When Old Meets New — Reviewing and reflecting on Músíktilraunir 2023

by

Magazine
Articles
The Haul: Sóley & Borghildur’s Infinite Riches

The Haul: Sóley & Borghildur’s Infinite Riches

by

Magazine
Articles
Current Kids, Future Musicians – The Upbeat’s role in fostering children’s creativity

Current Kids, Future Musicians – The Upbeat’s role in fostering children’s creativity

by

Magazine
Articles
Stopping, Reflecting and Starting Again — Bríet on her process to date and what comes next

Stopping, Reflecting and Starting Again — Bríet on her process to date and what comes next

by

Magazine
Articles
Well You Asked: Paw-Some Questions that Bring on the Giggles

Well You Asked: Paw-Some Questions that Bring on the Giggles

by and

Show Me More!