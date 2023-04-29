From Iceland — FOOD REVIEW: McDonald’s VS Metro – It’s the fast food faceoff we’ve all been waiting for

Words: Sóley and Borghildur

Sóley has tasted McDonald’s like a thousand, million, trillion, zillion times, both in New York City and once in London. Borghildur first tasted McDonald’s in Portugal. That’s a very nice country. The McDonald’s in Portugal is right by the beach. McDonald’s has better soda, better toys, better french fries and better everything! We think McDonald’s offers very good food, very good toys, funny dolls and that sort of thing. It’s just better food than Metro, although Sóley wants to mention that she has always gotten good food at Metro.

The toys you get at Metro are quick to break and get lost easily. One time, Borghildur got a toy at KFC, which was a squishy dog, and it got destroyed the very next day! A friend of Sóley’s got a springy toy once at Metro and was super happy with it, but when she woke the next day, it was lost. Borghildur’s sister also got a spring at Metro, but lost it before the family got home!