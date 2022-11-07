From Iceland — Reykjavík Hot Chocolate Crawl

Photo by Áki Lind Árnason

Decadent, indulgent, topped with marshmallows or whipped cream… There’s nothing like a cup of steaming hot chocolate on a cold night. Luckily, Reykjavík has some great spots where you can cosy up with this warm seasonal drink. With the help of 101 resident and author of the @outandaboutreykjavik Instagram page, Áki Lind Árnason, we selected the best places in Reykjavík to get what Icelanders call a “heitt súkkulaði.”

Mokka Kaffi

Skólavörðustígur 3a, 101 Reykjavík

Mokka is one of the oldest cafes in Reykjavík, and apparently the first one in town to get an espresso machine. It has been locals’ favourite since 1958. Here, you can get the best combo—a cup of hot chocolate paired with their famous waffles. With or without whipped cream? The choice is yours. Be cautious: by trying it once, you might get hooked. Mokka also often hosts art exhibitions—overall, it’s a great spot to taste the vibe of old Reykjavík and avoid looking like a tourist.

Plantan Kaffihús

Njálsgata 64, 101 Reykjavík

Plantan just opened its doors this summer, but it’s steadily gaining popularity. This tiny coffee house is 100% vegan and offers weekly changing menus, including a different soup every day. The place is located right next to the oldest swimming pool in town, Sundhöllin. Imagine this: soaking in one of many Sundhöllin’s hot pots and then getting a cup of hot chocolate paired with Plantan’s baked goods on the way home? That’s definitely on our autumn to-do list!

Pallett

Strandgata 75, 220 Hafnarfjörður

This one lies a bit further from downtown, but it’s definitely worth the journey. Described on Instagram as a “quirky little coffee house run by two guys who like to bake and make coffee,” Pallett has everything a good cafe should have: homemade baked goods, curated vintage pieces and three types of hot сhocolate, depending on how dark you like yours. Perfect for weekends when you just want to curl up with a book, a cup of hot chocolate and forget about all the worries in the world.

Kaffihús Vesturbæjar

Melhagi 20, 107 Reykjavík

One more good coffee house right next to a swimming pool. Well, you just can’t go wrong with a cup of hot chocolate after a few laps in Vesturbæjarlaug. A few years ago, Kaffihús Vesturbæjar won a Grapevine Best Of Award as Best People-Watching Spot, and this remains true today. Treat yourself to their delicious hot chocolate and carrot cake while watching beautiful people pop in after a splash in the nearby pool. Avoid rush hours (breakfast) as it gets very crowded over the weekend.

Systrasamlagið

Óðinsgata 1, 101 Reykjavík

If you’re craving a hot beverage, but would love to try a healthier take on hot chocolate, our advice would be to check out Systrasamlagið. This organic cafe, run by two sisters, wants to bring sugar and additive-free nutrition to the general public. Here you can get a cup of cocoa with perhaps the largest selection of plant-based milks in Reykjavík. And, if you are in need of a serious spiritual boost, why not try a cacao ceremony? Systrasamlagið offers two types of ceremonial cacao from Guatemala. It’s tasty and apparently good for your health!