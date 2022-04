Photo by Art Bicnick

After testing two pop-up restaurants, Kastrup RVK has opened a permanent location at Hverfisgata 6, described as “Smurbrauð & Bistro” on Instagram.

The place offers a variety of authentic open-faced sandwiches with a twist: a lobster & caviar and Bloody Mary sandwich, to name a few. Main courses and drinks are also available.