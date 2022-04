Photo by Víðir Björnsson

What are the Icelandic classics that just stay on the market despite the ever changing world around them? We made a discount box with Icelandic products that have survived through the decades! Take a look!

Höfuðstöðin is a new art and culture destination that opened recently in Reykjavík. The space will permanently house the monumental installation Chromo Sapiens by Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir, aka Shoplifter—an Icelandic artist based in New York.

Höfuðstöðin also includes a cafe and a design store, with most of its furniture made from recycled plastic.