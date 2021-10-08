From Iceland — From Kakósúpa to Champagne: Helga Margrét Marzellíusardóttir’s Perfect Day

Photo by Birgir Breiðfjörð

Helga Margrét Marzellíusardóttir is a musician and the leader of the Reykjavík Queer Choir. She studies rhythmical choir conducting and arrangements at the Royal Academy of Music in Denmark and is probably the only person who uses their juicer on a daily basis.

Note: This is Helga Margrét’s Perfect Day, and there’s no rules when it comes to creating it. Thus, teleportation plays a big part in her ideal day, making her able to move from Reykjavík to Ísafjörður in a matter of seconds. Have some imagination, please.

Starting off with a juicer

My Perfect Day would start by waking up at home in Reykjavík. I would make myself a juice…actually, this is supposed to be a perfect day, so let’s change that a bit: Someone else would make me a freshly squeezed juice made of apples, lemons, fresh strawberries and raspberries. The juice would then be blended with a bit of banana and ice and ready for me to enjoy.

Hiking in the mountains of Ísafjörður

I would then be transported to summery Ísafjörður, my childhood hometown. The weather would be perfect, as it always is there–even when the weather is horrible, it’s still perfect. But on this day, it would be sunny and not at all windy. I would drive to any of the beautiful mountains and hike alone while listening to music. Now, it’s important that I’d be alone, so I could go at my own pace and not worry about walking too fast or too slow.

After my daily exercise at the mountains, I’d go home to my parents, where my mom would have made me some kakósúpa. It’s kind of like hot chocolate, enjoyed with some tvíbökur, a type of biscotti. I know I should have something healthy to eat after a hike, but I started my day off with a smoothie, so cut me some slack here.

Napping and working

I would then head back home to Reykjavík and take a nap, which I encourage all of you to do more. When I’d wake up, I’d work a bit from home, composing something new for my band, the choir or myself. Afterwards, I’d head to a choir practice, which we would end by having a toast with the choir’s own beer, Hinsegin Kórinn Bjórinn.

Champagne and sveitaball

Dinner would be served in a world-famous fish restaurant in Ísafjörður, Tjöruhúsið. I would fill the house with all my friends, and we would eat well while drinking champagne and gin and tonics. After dinner we would head to a sveitaball, a country dance party, which would be held in a place with a similar atmosphere to Kiki’s. I wouldn’t dance, because I rarely do, but I enjoy watching other people go crazy on the dancefloor.

Ending the day mesmerized by the summer sun

When everyone would be exhausted from dancing, we’d head to Fjarðarstræti and sit on the rocks facing the fjord. Because it would be summer, the sun wouldn’t go all the way down, and we would be able to see it just above sea level, painting the view with beautiful colours.

I would end the Perfect Day by falling asleep at my parents’ house, knowing that I’d wake up to the smell of my mom’s pancakes.