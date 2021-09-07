From Iceland — Just Sayings: “Að finna einhvern í fjöru”

Photo by Art Bicnick

Tired of uttering the same old threats? Feeling like your old ultimatums have lost their power? It’s a tale as old as time, but luckily Iceland has the solution. In Icelandic, when you really want to intimidate someone, say you will “find someone at the beach” (“Að finna einhvern í fjöru”)—an ominous invitation sure to put a cold sweat on anyone’s forehead.

The saying basically implies that you will find said enemy again in the future and possibly beat them up then—similar to “we’ll meet again.” The origin of this saying is rather ancient, referring to surf-side trials for thieves which would potentially conclude with the thief being drowned for their offences. Threatening stuff.

