From Iceland — Perfect Day: Roald Eyvindsson

Roald Eyvindsson is a journalist, husband and dad to the most wonderful little girl in the world. Bearing the same first name as one Roald Amundsen and one Roald Dahl, he feels under constant pressure to excel in life. Roald—Eyvindarson, not Dahl—is also a publishing director at Birtíngur, Iceland’s largest magazine publisher, and editor-in-chief of Gayiceland.is.

First thing in the morning

“Sex. No, not really, just decided to throw that out there to get your attention. No, my perfect day starts at the gym—World Class Laugar—at 6:15 a.m. I’m an early riser and going to the gym is a great way to get the blood flowing. After practice, I’d enjoy a cup of black coffee. I’ve been drinking coffee since the age of four and can’t imagine life without it. Like someone once said: ‘I’m not addicted to it, we’re just in a committed relationship.'”

Lunch

“Lunch is with the hubby at Kaffivagninn. It’s a diner-like restaurant located on the docks at Grandi and it’s one of my favourite places in Reykjavík. Someone described it as, “the complete opposite of a gentrified hipster hangout” and that’s exactly what I like about it. Just a bunch of old sailors, people coming from AA-meetings and the occasional tourist. After having seafood soup, which is sublime by the way, it would be fun to take a stroll around Grandi. There are so many cool places there.”

In the afternoon

“My daughter started kindergarten this fall and it would be great to pick her up and get to spend some quality time with her. Take her to róló, play football and go visit my parents. My mother is a crazy cat lady who sometimes thinks she runs a shelter for lost or abandoned animals and my daughter loves every one of them.”

Early evening

“Coffee with friends at Mosfellsbakarí. Everyone should have a Bjartmar, Snorri and Bjössi in their life. They beat yoga and therapy.”

Dinner

“Indian or Thai takeaway from Hraðlestin or Krua Thai with the hubby, our daughter and her two mothers. I recently found out that she loves RuPaul as much as she loves Peppa Pig, so maybe we’d all watch an episode together. Going with the family to the old-fashioned restaurant Laugaás would also be a great idea. I’ve loved it since I was a kid. The creamy “gratin au gellur” is a delicacy, the checked curtains an absolute hoot.”

In the heat of the night

“You do realize I was at the gym at 6:15 am so I’d probably have to be a coke addict to be awake this late? So, at this point, I’ve probably gone to sleep feeling great after a wonderful day.”

