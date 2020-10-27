From Iceland — Just Sayings: “Betra er að vera góðs manns frilla en gefin illa”

Just Sayings: “Betra er að vera góðs manns frilla en gefin illa”

Just Sayings: “Betra er að vera góðs manns frilla en gefin illa”

Published October 27, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Anna Maggý

As you have perhaps heard, Icelanders are pretty liberal when it comes to their love lives. But that said, the saying “Betra er að vera góðs manns frilla en gefin illa” would probably still be on the fringe of acceptable society nowadays.

The idiom literally (well, almost) translates to: “It’s better to be a mistress to a good man than to be married to an asshole.”

The origin of this saying goes way back into the olden days of Iceland, when Chieftain’s sons often took mistresses before they got married and what’s more, often kept these mistresses around after they got married. But why were these women mistresses and not wives? Most often, they didn’t come from prestigious families and could therefore not marry a Chieftain.

If the Chieftain didn’t want to keep his mistress around after his marriage, she was sent back to her farm and a “suitable “ husband was found for her. Then, she was literally given to the man—and perhaps the bride’s family would throw in a chicken or two for the dowry.

While the history behind the saying has changed—the patriarchal system behind it has not. Women are still often viewed as property and divided into “wives” and “mistresses”—except today it’s often referred to as the Madonna/Whore complex.

As a side note, the old word for a mistress in Icelandic is “frilla,” with the male version of it being “friðill.” The meaning is exactly the same. In English though, you have the word “mistress” for women, but the male version is what, “a lover”?! Patriarch system, much?

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Magazine
Magazine
Gods Of Iceland: Bragi, The Harp Playing Hipster

Gods Of Iceland: Bragi, The Harp Playing Hipster

by

Magazine
Magazine
Well, You Asked: Becoming A Biscuit

Well, You Asked: Becoming A Biscuit

by

Magazine
Magazine
Gods Of Iceland: Baldr, The Really Hot & Perfect One

Gods Of Iceland: Baldr, The Really Hot & Perfect One

by

Magazine
Magazine
Just Sayings: “Að lifa eins og blóm í eggi”

Just Sayings: “Að lifa eins og blóm í eggi”

by

Magazine
Magazine
Food Of Iceland: Hverabrauð – Rye Bread, But Make It Volcanic

Food Of Iceland: Hverabrauð – Rye Bread, But Make It Volcanic

by

Magazine
Magazine
Well, You Asked: White Collar Tax Fraud

Well, You Asked: White Collar Tax Fraud

by

Show Me More!