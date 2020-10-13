From Iceland — Just Sayings: “Að lifa eins og blóm í eggi”

Published October 13, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Adobe Stock

Is everything going great? Are you “living the life”? Well then—in Iceland—you are “living like a flower in an egg.” This saying might be confusing for those who know that there are no flowers in eggs, just slimy yellow yolks. But, unless you’re Donald Trump (who is definitely still confused by this), you might have figured out that “flower” here is the yolk. Potentially, this originated from Iceland’s former oppressor, the imperialistic swine in Denmark, whose word for yolk in their hideous language is “æggeblomme” (egg-flower). So if you’re not currently being oppressed by the Danes—or knowingly spreading COVID around the Republican party—then you could say that you’re living like a flower in an egg.

