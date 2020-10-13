From Iceland — Just Sayings: “Að lifa eins og blóm í eggi”

Photo by Adobe Stock

Is everything going great? Are you “living the life”? Well then—in Iceland—you are “living like a flower in an egg.” This saying might be confusing for those who know that there are no flowers in eggs, just slimy yellow yolks. But, unless you’re Donald Trump (who is definitely still confused by this), you might have figured out that “flower” here is the yolk. Potentially, this originated from Iceland’s former oppressor, the imperialistic swine in Denmark, whose word for yolk in their hideous language is “æggeblomme” (egg-flower). So if you’re not currently being oppressed by the Danes—or knowingly spreading COVID around the Republican party—then you could say that you’re living like a flower in an egg.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.