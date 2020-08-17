From Iceland — Just Sayings: “Að fleygja barninu út með baðvatninu”

Photo by Adobe Stock

This one—which is international yes, but weirdly popular in Iceland—is a bit harsh. It’s direct translation is “to toss the child out with the bath water,” meaning to sacrifice something valuable along with all the worthless stuff. But what everyone actually thinks when they hear this phrase is what the hell Mom? Did you not see me in the tub? Mean. In Iceland, this idiom is not often used by your average person, but rather by frustrated lobbyists that just really want attention. They yell this as loudly as they can in order to pressure Parliament into giving them whatever it is that those greedy fuckers want. We hope their baths clog.

For more Just Sayings, click here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.