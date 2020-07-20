From Iceland — Just Sayings: “Engum flýgur sofanda steikt gæs í munn”

Photo by Untitled Goose Game/Screenshot

“No goose flies into your mouth already roasted” sounds like a fairly obvious observation to make. Geese are mean, vicious creatures with teeth on their tongues who will chase you at the slightest provocation. But the actual meaning of this phrase is that you can’t expect to get the things you want just because you want them; you have to earn them. Let that be a lesson to you, goose-lovers. Your goose is cooked… but you have to kill and cook it first.