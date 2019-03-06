Well, You Asked: Your Problems, Our Solutions - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Well, You Asked: Your Problems, Our Solutions

Well, You Asked: Your Problems, Our Solutions

Published March 6, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Andie Fontaine

Stuck in a sticky situation? Don’t worry, Grapevine’s advice column is here to help you.

Hey Grapevine, can we have a ruling here on the literal/cultural translation for “parking the bus”? Thanks, guys. Keep on #SmitingTheWorld. – Kevin Duska Jr., via Twitter.

First, thanks, smite we will. Second, the translation would be “að leggjast í vörn.” Literally, it means “to lie in the defense.” Figuratively, it means “the greatest and most awesome football strategy of all time.” No sight inspires confidence in the Icelandic football supporter quite like seeing seven men take on a solitary striker. Works every time.

Often times when I try speaking Icelandic with an Icelander, they will answer me in English, even if I kept speaking Icelandic to them. How can I get them to answer me in Icelandic? Should I even bother? – DN

Getting Icelanders to accept you enough to reply to you in Icelandic is definitely the toughest part of learning the language. I personally use a three-strikes rule: I respond in Icelandic twice, but if I’m responded to back in English after that, I respond with, “Er ég ekki að tala íslensku við þig?” This usually does the trick. Just be sure the person in question is an Icelander, and not a foreigner who doesn’t even know Icelandic. Because that’s embarrassing.

Absorb more pearls of wisdom from the Grapevine staff here.

Tags:

Next:

Latest

Mag
Well, You Asked: Only One Nine-Year-Old Child Welcome

Well, You Asked: Only One Nine-Year-Old Child Welcome

by

Mag
New In Town: CNTMP & Kaktus Espressobar

New In Town: CNTMP & Kaktus Espressobar

by

Mag
Well, You Asked: Sautéed Crotch Area

Well, You Asked: Sautéed Crotch Area

by

Mag
Well You Asked: Just Some Mayo In The Matrix

Well You Asked: Just Some Mayo In The Matrix

by

Mag
Ask a Historian: The Origins of Brennivín

Ask a Historian: The Origins of Brennivín

by

Mag
Word Of The Issue: Olnbogabarn

Word Of The Issue: Olnbogabarn

by

Show Me More!