Mag
Well You Asked: Just Some Mayo In The Matrix

Well You Asked: Just Some Mayo In The Matrix

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 20, 2018

Why do millenials hate mayonnaise so much?
Where to start. First of all, isn’t mayonnaise one of the blandest condiments imaginable? Maybe millennials just generally don’t like food that looks like that. Or maybe it’s all those super hipster no-gluten-no-dairy-no-identity sauce eaters. Plus, ketchup is a religion. Or to say it with Patrick Star’s words “Is mayonnaise an instrument?”

Why are we in the Matrix?
Dude, I have no idea. But whatever you’re taking, I want it. If, however, you are not on some special red or blue substance, let’s cut to the chase. We are in the Matrix because it’s a pretty decent place. I mean sure, the world sucks in many ways, but people are just too dimwitted to try to make their way out of the Matrix. Don’t be like everyone, get out!

But is she into me though?
If you have to ask, then probably not. Sorry. Are you an asshole? If yes, she probably found someone better. Are you genuinely nice and always agree to everything she says? She probably doesn’t want a sissy like you. Would you say that you’re a pretty neat guy? How about you just ask her. In the words of the great twentieth century poet George W. Bush, it’s not rocket surgery.

Latest

Mag
Ask a Historian: The Origins of Brennivín

Ask a Historian: The Origins of Brennivín

by

Where did brennivín come from and how did it become the nation’s drink? In an effort to dispel rumours surrounding

Mag
Word Of The Issue: Olnbogabarn

Word Of The Issue: Olnbogabarn

by

Anyone who has more than one child and says they love them all equally is lying, as anyone with siblings

Mag
Word Of The Issue: Dömubindi

Word Of The Issue: Dömubindi

by

So you have a gymnastics session and you’re wearing all white. Obviously, you need something to catch all of the

Mag
Ask A Scientist: The Indestructible Aftertaste Of The Icelandic Hot Dog

Ask A Scientist: The Indestructible Aftertaste Of The Icelandic Hot Dog

by

It’s your first visit to Iceland and people won’t shut up about the famed Icelandic hot dog that you simply

Mag
Well, You Asked: Non-Traditional Hot Dogs, Immigration & The Gay Agenda

Well, You Asked: Non-Traditional Hot Dogs, Immigration & The Gay Agenda

by

Stuck in a tricky situation? Don’t worry, Grapevine’s advice column is here to help you. Dear Grapevine, I like putting

Mag
Ask A Biologist: Why Are There No Big Spiders In Iceland?

Ask A Biologist: Why Are There No Big Spiders In Iceland?

by

Spiders in Iceland seem, anecdotally, few and small. We asked Dr. Gísli Már Gíslason, Professor of Biology at the University

Show Me More!