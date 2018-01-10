Mag
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Weird Icelandic Names

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Weird Icelandic Names

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir

Published January 10, 2018

Dear Nanna,

What’s the weirdest Icelandic name?

James

Dear James,

James? Your name is James? Hahaha, what kind of name is that? Who names their kid James? Wow, your mum must really hate you, to give you a weird name like that.

Maybe when you get around to having a kid of your own James, you’ll consider giving him or her a nice regular name like Bergljót or Steingrímur.

Nanna

Hi Nanna,

I’ve read that thirteen days after Christmas in Iceland, cows can talk to people. Have you ever spoken to a cow?

Cattle Call

Hi Cattle Call,

Yeah: your mom, and she made better conversation than you.

Nanna

Dear Nanna,

We spent New Years Eve in Iceland and once the clock struck midnight it was like being in a war zone; you could feel thrum of the explosions in your chest. It was amazing to behold. I’ll never forget it.

But I’m surprised that there weren’t more safety regulations, and that civilians had access to so many dangerous and loud fireworks. Is half this stuff even legal? Why isn’t the government or Emergency Rescue Services stepping in to regulate these fireworks?

Pyrotechnic

Dear FUN POLICE,

Why isn’t Emergency Rescue Services stepping in to regulate these fireworks? Because they’re the motherfuckers selling us these fireworks and any businessman will tell you that if there’s demand, you should supply. It’s a perfect circle of destruction and salvation.

Best,

Nanna

Read more Don’t Ask Nannas here, and don’t ask Nanna via Twitter or Nanna(a)grapevine.is.


