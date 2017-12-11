Editorial: Utopia – Just Make It Come True

It’s fair to say that we need to make the world a better place. The #MeToo revolution is a response to the unmistakable knowledge that there is something rotten in our society, and there is no simple solution. We have an idiotic culture in which men feel compelled to masturbate in front of women without consent, or to use their power to force women to have sex with them, or be punished for refusing. Some of this behaviour is downright illegal, and all of it signifies a violent, misogynistic culture. This needs to stop. #MeToo is not only a clear message to the world, but also a line in the sand.

So, where do we go from here? And how do we move forward? This is a question that we need to ask ourselves. And it takes courage to posit ideas about a new world: a new utopia. Because that’s what we aiming for, right? We want the best society that we can build. There is no single answer to what utopia should look like, but Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Iceland’s beloved superstar, gives us a piece of the puzzle on her new album ‘Utopia,’ which you can discover in our in-depth interview with the artist on page 21. And we wholeheartedly agree when she says:

“When I talk about utopia, it’s not just some pipedream,” says Björk. “It’s more about the human need to try and rewrite the recipe. And then it’s not only about defining what you want, but also making it come true. Because even if only half of it comes true, you’re good.”

Read the full interview with Björk here.