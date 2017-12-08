Mag
Readers Write: Should I Worry About Possible Volcanic Eruption?

Dear Grapevine,

I would love to visit your beautiful country but I am very worried about some articles I’ve been reading about a potential volcanic eruption. When Eyjafjallajökull blew up, I read that people got stuck and couldn’t fly out. I don’t want that to happen to me, so can you tell me: should I come to Iceland now, or should I wait until after the eruption?

Allie

Dear Allie,

We totally understand your concern, but as far as we know, the wait could be one year, 50 years, or even 500 years. We’re not joking. Volcanic eruptions are very difficult to predict, just like the Icelandic weather. Right now the Öræfajökull volcano might be just stretching its arms and legs after a long hibernation. Such mysterious creatures, right?

Don’t let fear rule your life; live boldly. Come to Iceland and join us for all the snow fun! In case the volcano does erupt during your visit, it will only make your visit more memorable. How many people get to witness a volcanic eruption during their lifetime? You would totally dominate the conversation in any social situation.

Yours truly,
Grapevine

