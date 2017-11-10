Mag
Last Words: The Subject, The Absolute, The Other

Last Words: The Subject, The Absolute, The Other

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published November 10, 2017

“Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid men will kill them,” says Margaret Atwood.

Yes, quite the pithy phrase, right? Auspicious, sensational, the perfect soundbite for upper middle class “Gender Studies” majors to whisper solemnly in poetry readings.

I always thought that kind of thinking was removed from reality, melodramatic, and above all else, stupid. I had never subscribed to Atwood’s assertion, and never in my wildest dreams could have imagined that the moment I did would be on the notoriously safe streets of Reykjavík. But hey, life is unpredictable.

The situation

Last Wednesday, as I walked home from work around 2:30 AM, a man started aggressively following me in his car, screaming ferociously at me to come inside. The details are too long for this short column, but the encounter ended with me sprinting down Laugavegur as he accelerated faster and faster at my side. Though I eventually found two men who escorted me home, the experience frightened me deeply. This man had malicious intent. He wanted to harm me. I was in danger.

Yet, here I was, on Laugavegur, the busiest street in Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital, which had effectively turned into a ghost town in the wee hours of the morning. The streets were barren. The shops were closed. My options were horrifyingly limited. Get home? That’s far. 10/11 on Hverfisgata? Even farther. Hide? Scream? Fight?

Fight. This sent a shiver through my soul. It hit me quickly that were this man to attack me, there was little I could realistically do. He was bigger than me, and even at peak physical condition, could I beat him? Probably not. As a biological woman, my bodily defenses were laughably pitiful. If we were in a debate, I could laugh at him, but here on the street, I could just run. The deck was stacked against me.

The solution

Now, I know my experience was unusual. Iceland is a relatively safe country. But considering the similarity of my circumstance to that of Birna Bjarnadóttir’s—who was kidnapped and murdered while walking down Laugavegur in January of this year—I now worry about walking home. In other cities, there are 24-hour shops, nighttime patrols, panic buttons. Should we adopt these? What is the solution for women against the innate biological strength of men?

Unfortunately, as my mother told me the next day, every woman has this horrifying realisation one day. It’s the tragic reality of being the weaker sex, but I should be happy I came out of my experience unscathed. Others are not so lucky.

Latest

Mag
Integrating In Iceland: Tackling The Icelandic Language

Integrating In Iceland: Tackling The Icelandic Language

by

For newcomers, integrating into Iceland can be difficult. You don’t know your way around the country or are unfamiliar with

Mag
Everybody’s Spectacular Festival: Breathing Life Into Performance

Everybody’s Spectacular Festival: Breathing Life Into Performance

by

“The name has a double meaning. It’s both a reference to the body and to the fact that everybody is

Mag
#SmiteTheWorld: Iceland’s World Cup Winning Destiny Inches Ever Closer

#SmiteTheWorld: Iceland’s World Cup Winning Destiny Inches Ever Closer

by

As the Icelandic national men and women’s football teams continue to smite the entire world within an inch of its

Mag
Beasts Of Iceland: The Icelandic Sheepdog

Beasts Of Iceland: The Icelandic Sheepdog

by

After a trip around the Golden Circle, you—our tourist reader—might be wondering: “How the hell does any animal survive on

Mag
New in Town: Flatey Pizza

New in Town: Flatey Pizza

by

Few things get a Reykvíkingar’s heart racing like pizza, but for a pizza loving nation, we’ve long had an unspeakable

Mag
Word Of The Issue: Gárungar

Word Of The Issue: Gárungar

by

A phrase you should never use in a news article is “some people say.” Who are these people? But saying

Show Me More!