Mag
Blast from the Past: Illicit Love in Öskjuhlíð

Blast from the Past: Illicit Love in Öskjuhlíð

Words by

Published September 8, 2017

It used to be that Öskjuhlíðin hill was the best place to go in RVK for an American-style dating experience. You could park your car overlooking the city, and there was even a bowling alley nearby. The legendary Icelandic songwriter Megas mentions going there in the hope of “getting some” on the album ‘Loftmynd.’ Rabbits have also been known to use the area for similar purposes too. But the tradition, it seems, goes much farther back.

Around 1600, a farmer named Gísli, who was the brother of a bishop, went to Öskjuhlíð to graze his sheep and came upon another farmer’s daughter. They spent the night there, but a shepherd came upon them and notified the girl’s father, who showed up, enraged, and forced them to marry. Gísli later became a priest and did quite well, and he and his wife had many children. Still, the marriage was difficult and Gísli was considered to have married beneath his station.

The rabbits are still there, but the bowling hall is gone. It has now been turned into a gym called Mjölnir, named after Thor’s hammer, where the MMA champion Gunnar Nelson apparently works out. His career of late is looking like a modern day tragedy… but that’s a different story.

Latest

Mag
Retirement Home For Houses: And Something About Swastikas.

Retirement Home For Houses: And Something About Swastikas.

by

The house at Þingholtsstræti 9 wasn’t removed because someone sprayed a swastika on it, although that is what you were

Mag
Humans Of Reykjavík: Svarti Álfur

Humans Of Reykjavík: Svarti Álfur

by

Living in a modern world where social media is rampant, it can be hard to be sure of who you

Mag
The Icelandic Executioner: The Nazi Informant Authorities Saved

The Icelandic Executioner: The Nazi Informant Authorities Saved

by

In June 1945, large crowds of Danes and Icelanders celebrated as Esjan, the first ship to arrive from Iceland since

Mag
Pizza In the Sky: World’s First Drone Delivery Service Arrives In Iceland

Pizza In the Sky: World’s First Drone Delivery Service Arrives In Iceland

by

It’s a plane…it’s a bird…actually, it’s flying hamburgers. Drone delivery is making its way to Iceland, making it the first

Mag
Word Of The Issue: Örlagabytta

Word Of The Issue: Örlagabytta

by

One of the things Icelanders do better than most is alcoholism, which is probably why we have 300 words for

Mag
Missing In Iceland: Cat Cafés

Missing In Iceland: Cat Cafés

by

What pairs well with a good cup of coffee? Cute, cuddly, and playful cats sitting on your lap, of course.

Show Me More!